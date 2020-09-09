Queen’s students can resume training as athletic centre reopens after COVID-19 safety overhaul

Send this page to someone via email

The Queen’s Athletic Recreation Centre is now open for business.

The ARC, which opened in December 2009, is a state-of-the-art fitness facility on Earl Street. It offers a wide variety of programs and activities for university students and the Kingston community.

After sitting dormant for almost six months, the ARC has undergone a massive safety overhaul in the face of COVID-19.

“We needed to reopen because physical health and wellness is so important,” said Leslie Dal Cin, the executive director of Queen’s Athletics.

She says it was critical that staff, students and the entire community have the right to exercise in a safe and friendly environment.

“We spent a lot of time adapting our building to meet the COVID requirements,” said Dal Cin.

“Safety is paramount. Our mantra is safety, safety, safety first. It’s the top priority in everything we’ve done.”

To ensure physical distancing and compliance with current provincial and public health requirements, all venues have reduced capacity, fitness equipment has been re-configured, and some areas were closed altogether.

New safety measures and protocols must be followed by all facility users.

A new online user reservation system is now in place to allow users to sign up for workout times, spaces and equipment.

Varsity athletes look forward to getting back and training but the loss of competition is a bitter pill to swallow.

“I’m sad, but I understand,” said Jessie Chen, a star player with the Gaels ultimate frisbee team.

“In order to move on to the next stage, we have to accept the cancellation of our season.

“We still plan to train and prepare for 2021.”

With varsity sports being cancelled this fall, Dal Cin says it will difficult for athletes in football, soccer, rugby, cross country and ultimate frisbee to adjust.

“Not having varsity sports is hard to accept,” she said.

“Everyone here is hardwired around sport and competition. Everyone understands it was a decision based on safety but it still takes away something that we all love.”