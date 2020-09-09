Police searching for suspect involved in 4 hate-motivated assaults in Etobicoke

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are searching for a man involved in four hate-motivated assaults in Etobicoke, with the first incident dating back to the end of August.

On Aug. 25, a man approached a 21-year-old man and without warning began to hit him before taking off the victim’s turban in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and First Street. The suspect fled running eastbound on Lake Shore.

On Aug. 31, a man walked up to a 23-year-old man and began to hit him on the head before fleeing the scene on foot in the area of Dwight Avenue and Birmingham Street.

On Sept. 3, a man approached a 27-year-old man who was walking with a 26-year-old woman in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Twenty Ninth Street.

Police said the suspect began hitting the man without warning. The suspect fled the scene on foot when the victim started yelling for help and 911 was called.

Finally, on Sept. 4, a man came up to a 32-year-old man in the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Legion Road and started to throw “racially charged comments” toward him, investigators said, while he was holding an object in his hand.

Police said when the victim attempted to call police, the suspect took his phone and threw it on the ground. The victim attempted to get his phone back when the suspect began to assault him to stop him from calling for help.

The victim was able to get his phone back and the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police said they believe the same man is responsible for all four incidents.

All victims are of South Asian descent and the investigation is being looked at as hate motivated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.