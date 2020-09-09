Menu

Comments

Health

Air quality advisory expanded for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

By Simon Little Global News
Washington wildfire smoke leads to alerts, health warnings in southern B.C.
Washington wildfire smoke leads to alerts, health warnings in southern B.C.

An air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley was expanded on Wednesday.

Metro Vancouver had already issued an advisory due to fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, due to wildfire smoke coming from Oregon and Washington state.

Washington State wildfire smoke covers parts of Greater Victoria
Washington State wildfire smoke covers parts of Greater Victoria

The regional district expanded the advisory to include ground level ozone, which is formed when pollutants react in sunlight. Ground level ozone is most pervasive in the late afternoon and early evening.

Read more: Smoke from Washington State wildfire blankets parts of Vancouver Island, B.C. Interior

People with chronic medical conditions, infections such as COVID-19, young children and the elderly are advised to avoid outdoor physical activity, according to Metro Vancouver.

Exposure is of particular concern for people with lung or heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma or diabetes, it added.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC WildfireMetro VancouverBC wildfiresSmokeAir QualityAir Quality Advisoryair quality smoke
