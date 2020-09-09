Stoney Creek man charged after police seize drugs, gun

Send this page to someone via email

A Stoney Creek man is facing multiple charges following a drug bust on the Mountain Friday afternoon, according to Hamilton police.

The arrest comes following an investigation into drug activity in the area of Upper Mt. Albion Road and Times Square Boulevard.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident just before 5 p.m. outside an Oakville restaurant on Friday.

A search of his vehicle turned up a loaded handgun, illicit drugs and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency, say police.

Additional cocaine and heroin, valued at over $50,000, as well as cash and drug paraphernalia, were later seized at his home.

Story continues below advertisement

The 25-year-old faces trafficking and several firearm-related charges, according to investigators.

1:06 Hamilton police investigate spectacular overnight crash Hamilton police investigate spectacular overnight crash