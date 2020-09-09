Menu

Crime

Stoney Creek man charged after police seize drugs, gun

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 9, 2020 3:07 pm
A Stoney Creek man is facing multiple charges tied to a drug and weapons bust on the Mountain.
Hamilton Police Service

A Stoney Creek man is facing multiple charges following a drug bust on the Mountain Friday afternoon, according to Hamilton police.

The arrest comes following an investigation into drug activity in the area of Upper Mt. Albion Road and Times Square Boulevard.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident just before 5 p.m. outside an Oakville restaurant on Friday.

A search of his vehicle turned up a loaded handgun, illicit drugs and an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency, say police.

Additional cocaine and heroin, valued at over $50,000, as well as cash and drug paraphernalia, were later seized at his home.

The 25-year-old faces trafficking and several firearm-related charges, according to investigators.

