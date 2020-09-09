SUV driver charged in August crash in Perth County that killed Caledon woman

Send this page to someone via email

Almost a month after Girga Persaud, 55, of Caledon, died in a two-vehicle crash, the driver of the SUV she was in is facing charges.

On Wednesday, OPP announced a 53-year-old from Caledon is facing a charge of careless driving causing death in connection with the Aug. 10 crash.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV at Perth Road 140 and Perth Line 91 in North Perth took place around 6 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Persaud, a passenger in the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene and the two other occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer did not require medical attention, police say.

The intersection is controlled by a stop sign in the north and south directions. Police say the transport, which was hauling fuel, was heading westbound when it struck the northbound SUV.

