Crime

SUV driver charged in August crash in Perth County that killed Caledon woman

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Police say a 55-year-old Calendon woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the August 10, 2020 crash.
Police say a 55-year-old Calendon woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the August 10, 2020 crash. OPP West Region / Twitter

Almost a month after Girga Persaud, 55, of Caledon, died in a two-vehicle crash, the driver of the SUV she was in is facing charges.

On Wednesday, OPP announced a 53-year-old from Caledon is facing a charge of careless driving causing death in connection with the Aug. 10 crash.

Read more: Caledon woman dies following crash in Perth County: OPP

According to police, the two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV at Perth Road 140 and Perth Line 91 in North Perth took place around 6 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Persaud, a passenger in the SUV, was pronounced dead at the scene and the two other occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer did not require medical attention, police say.

The intersection is controlled by a stop sign in the north and south directions. Police say the transport, which was hauling fuel, was heading westbound when it struck the northbound SUV.

