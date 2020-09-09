Menu

Advertisement
Politics

Husky Energy re-evaluating $2.2-billion oil project off Newfoundland coast

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2020 10:42 am
Husky Energy logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 5, 2017.
Husky Energy logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary, Alta., Friday, May 5, 2017. The Canadian Press/Jeff McIntosh

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Husky Energy is re-evaluating a $2.2-billion oil project off the coast of Newfoundland.

The West White Rose project was expected to produce up to 75,000 barrels of oil per day.

Read more: N.L. warns of exodus of oil and gas industry without more federal help

Construction was suspended in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Husky says in a statement today that continued market uncertainty is forcing a complete review of the project, as well as the company’s future operations in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The West White Rose project is about 60 per cent complete and brought many jobs to the province.

Husky says construction will remain suspended as the company decides how to proceed.

Read more: Husky Energy swings to $304 million loss in second quarter as revenues plunge

© 2020 The Canadian Press
