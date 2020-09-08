Construction of Kingston East Community Centre ‘on schedule’: city officials

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston East Community Centre, just off Highway 15 in the Limestone City, continues to take shape.

The much-anticipated facility will feature a full-sized gymnasium, fitness centre, an indoor walking track, multi-purpose rooms as well as meeting rooms. There will also be a splash pad, outdoor rink and an emergency reception centre.

“The project is about 30 per cent complete,” says Speros Kanellos, facilities management and construction services director with the city. “All the civil work, the underground civil work has been completed. Stormwater, site servicing — the footings, the piers are complete and as you see behind us the steel is being erected right now. We’re on budget, we’re on schedule.

“The building will be completed December 2021 and it should be open to the public at the beginning of 2022.”

The 22,000-square-foot facility will cost $13.5 million and will be built to achieve higher energy efficiencies and substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

