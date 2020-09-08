Southwestern Ontario STS warns of possible school bus service disruptions

Send this page to someone via email

Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services (STS) is suggesting that parents and guardians in the London, Ont., region make alternate arrangements to get kids to schools on Sept. 14.

In a release Tuesday afternoon, STS says bus companies have reported difficulty “attracting and retaining drivers” since schools were closed in mid-March as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“In some cases, buses may run late or be cancelled for the day,” said Maureen Cosyn Heath, Southwestern Ontario STS chief administrative officer.

The STS recommends that parents and guardians monitor the My Big Yellow Bus website and the BusPlanner Delays app for any updates.

“We understand that families require reliable transportation for students, and we are disappointed to start the school year with the potential for service disruptions. We want to remind parents that they should have back-up plans in place just in case,” Cosyn Heath added.

“STS will ensure service disruptions are posted on a daily basis to provide as much notice as possible to parents and guardians.”

