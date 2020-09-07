Grass fire on Highway 97 sparked by burning vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

Around 1 p.m. on Monday, a truck pulling a camper trailer caught fire on Highway 97 in Vernon and pulled over to the side of the road.

The people in the vehicle managed to get out before the whole truck became engulfed by flames.

The flames soon spread to the grass and the fire crept up the hillside.

The Vernon Fire Department was called out to deal with the vehicle fire, while the BC Wildfire Service dealt with the grass fire.

Three helicopters and an air tanker were put on the fire, drawing water from Kalamalka Lake.

Gusty winds posed challenges for firefighters, as an Environment Canada wind warning is in effect for the Okanagan Valley, with gusts reaching up to 60 km/h.