Bernard Avenue in Kelowna reopens to street traffic on Wednesday

After a two-month pilot project by the City of Kelowna to block off part of Bernard Avenue to create more space for pubs and restaurants, the downtown street party is coming to an end.

The plan to block off the downtown street from the Sails sculpture to St. Paul Street came amid the province’s plan to move to Phase 3 of COVID-19 restrictions.

Blocking off the street allowed restaurants and pubs with seating restrictions to greatly expand their patio spaces.

A survey of businesses in the downtown core found that opinions were split as to how well the idea worked to bring more consumers to the area.

Kelowna city council is gathering information from businesses and city staff, to discuss whether it is an idea that should be repeated on a year-to-year basis.