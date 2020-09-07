Menu

Canada

20-year-old Toronto man dies after being pulled from water at Sauble Beach, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2020 10:45 am
The incident has prompted police to inform the public what to do when a child is locked in a vehicle.
Global News

TORONTO – A 20-year-old Toronto man has died after he was pulled from the water at Sauble Beach, Ont. on Friday night.

Grey Bruce OPP say bystanders called police after seeing the man go below the surface and losing sight of him.

Police say the man had no vital signs when he was removed from the water.

They say Troy Cupid was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police and the province’s chief coroner’s office continue to investigate the incident.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
OPPOntario Provincial Policegrey bruce OPPSauble BeachToronto man deadToronto Man Dead Sauble Beach
