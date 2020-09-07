Haldimand County OPP investigating 2 weekend crashes on Hwy 6

Send this page to someone via email

It has been a bad weekend for driving along Highway 6 south of Hamilton with Haldimand County OPP investigating two crashes that have left five people in hospital.

The first crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5 between First Line and Second Line near Hagersville.

Investigators say a sedan travelling southbound crossed the centre line and collided with a minivan.

Firefighters and paramedics from Haldimand County, as well as Six Nations paramedics, worked to free two 66-year-old Brampton residents from the minivan and two Six Nations residents in their 20s from the sedan.

The driver of the minivan was airlifted to hospital in critical condition and three others were taken by ambulance with serious injuries.

Police are still trying to determine why the sedan veered into oncoming traffic.

The second crash happened about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday on Highway 6 near Union Road in Caledonia.

OPP say a motorcycle was travelling northbound on Highway 6 when it ran into the rear of another vehicle that was also northbound.

The motorcyclist was ejected, sustained critical injuries and was rushed to hospital.

The OPP technical collision investigators (TCI) are assisting with the investigation and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

