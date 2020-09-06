Green Mountain Rd. wildfire still considered out of control, but no growth overnight

A relatively small wildfire burning in steep, remote terrain, southwest of Penticton, remained listed as out of control Sunday morning.
The Green Mountain Rd. wildfire didn’t grow overnight and, as of late Sunday morning, was still believed to be around 1.5 hectares in size.
The blaze was considered out of control Sunday, meaning it could still grow.
However, a Global News reporter who visited the fire site Sunday said the fire activity appeared to be minimal.
The B.C. Wildfire Service said Sunday the fire was a smoldering ground fire with some visible smoke.
What sparked the blaze is still under investigation.
As of Sunday morning, the fire was not threatening any buildings.
A ground crew continued to work on the fire Sunday applying water and extinguishing hot spots.
On Saturday, air tankers and helicopters also dumped water on the blaze from the air while ground crews made their way to the remote location and worked on establishing control lines.
As the fire was mainly a smoldering ground fire Sunday, BC Wildfire Service determined air support wasn’t needed.
However, air support is still available and could be brought back in if necessary.
