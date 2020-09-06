Winnipeg man bikes 701 km for cancer research

Send this page to someone via email

Seven hundred and one kilometres, 31 days, $9,270 raised for the Never Alone Cancer Foundation.

That was Laurie Fischer’s August as he took part in the Great Cycle Challenge last month.

The national campaign raised nearly $10 million to fight kids’ cancer. Fischer was the No. 1 fundraiser in Manitoba and 16th across Canada. It was his first time taking part in the challenge.

“My original goal for myself was to raise $500,” he said. He raised nearly 20 times that amount. “Put your mind to it and you can accomplish anything.”

Fischer completed his challenge by biking gravel roads near his Sunset Bay cottage and riding around his neighbourhood of North Kildonan.

“I love going straight north under the perimeter, out Raleigh, out Rebeck to Prichard Farm Road and East St. Paul,” he said. “There’s some fabulous biking paths around the city as well.”

It’s an accomplishment that Fischer is very proud of, but he’s not stopping there. He’s walking his dogs Willy Wonka and Rhett Butler in the annual Paws for a Cause cancer walk taking place from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20.

Donations are being accepted at neveralonefoundation.ca.