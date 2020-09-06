Menu

Canada

‘Poo With a View’: Canmore photographer creates book of outhouses in the Rockies

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted September 6, 2020 4:41 pm
Beautiful views from outhouses in the Rockies
WATCH: Photographer Gavin T. Boutet joins Global News Morning Calgary live via Skype to discuss his journey scouting out Canada's highest and most unique outhouses, published in a new book titled Poo With a View.

WARNING: This story contains bathroom humour. Discretion is advised.

Have you ever “built a log cabin” and thought, if only a gorgeous view could accompany this experience?

A Canmore man made it his mission to document remarkable outhouses in Alberta — so much so that he authored a book about it: “Poo With a View: High Alpine Sh*tters of the Canadian Rockies.”

Gavin Boutet told Global News on Friday he did it because it is a unique topic and promotes environmentalism.

“I think without the outhouses in the backcountry and some of these locations featured in the book, the environment would be a much worse place,” he said.

“We have to control the amount of garbage and certainly the amount of mess that we, as humans, leave behind in nature.”

Outhouse pictures taken by Gavin Boutet in the Canadian Rockies.
Outhouse pictures taken by Gavin Boutet in the Canadian Rockies. Courtesy: Gavin Boutet

Boutet has been working on the book for about six years and self-published it earlier in 2020, saying he was excited to “finally push it out.”

