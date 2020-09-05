Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Road closure ahead for Glenrosa neighbourhood in West Kelowna

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
A map showing upcoming road closures along Glenrosa Road in West Kelowna.
A map showing upcoming road closures along Glenrosa Road in West Kelowna. City of West Kelowna

The second stage of a road improvement project for a West Kelowna neighbourhood will begin Tuesday morning.

In the Glenrosa neighbourhood, Glenrosa Road will be closed between McIver and McGinnis Roads starting at 7 a.m., on Sept. 8.

It will be closed to through-traffic until mid-November to accommodate road upgrades and safety improvements, including sidewalks, cycling lanes, curbs, gutters and final paving.

Starting Sept. 8, a part of Glenrosa Road will be closed for road upgrades and safety improvements.
Starting Sept. 8, a part of Glenrosa Road will be closed for road upgrades and safety improvements. City of West Kelowna

Read more: West Kelowna to issue temporary boil water notice, no outdoor watering

Story continues below advertisement

The project also includes realignment of the Glenrosa and McIver intersection, and pedestrian improvements on McIver Road, from Glenrosa to McTaggart, and drainage works on McTaggart Road.

Also, the city says an interim road closure will be in place Sept. 14-26 at the intersection of McGinnis and Glenrosa roads for the removal of rock material.

The city says because of the road closures, commute times will vary for area residents, and to allow extra travel time and to respect speed limits.

West Kelowna neighbourhood has 30 days to decide how to repay $23.5 million for new water treatment plant
West Kelowna neighbourhood has 30 days to decide how to repay $23.5 million for new water treatment plant

Further, with Glenrosa Middle School located near the intersection of McIver and Glenrosa, parents are asked to plan ahead and use alternative transportation options to limit the amount of traffic in the area.

For more about the road upgrades, click here.

Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Flyers
More weekly flyers