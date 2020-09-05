Road closure ahead for Glenrosa neighbourhood in West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

The second stage of a road improvement project for a West Kelowna neighbourhood will begin Tuesday morning.

In the Glenrosa neighbourhood, Glenrosa Road will be closed between McIver and McGinnis Roads starting at 7 a.m., on Sept. 8.

It will be closed to through-traffic until mid-November to accommodate road upgrades and safety improvements, including sidewalks, cycling lanes, curbs, gutters and final paving.

Starting Sept. 8, a part of Glenrosa Road will be closed for road upgrades and safety improvements.

The project also includes realignment of the Glenrosa and McIver intersection, and pedestrian improvements on McIver Road, from Glenrosa to McTaggart, and drainage works on McTaggart Road.

Also, the city says an interim road closure will be in place Sept. 14-26 at the intersection of McGinnis and Glenrosa roads for the removal of rock material.

The city says because of the road closures, commute times will vary for area residents, and to allow extra travel time and to respect speed limits.

Further, with Glenrosa Middle School located near the intersection of McIver and Glenrosa, parents are asked to plan ahead and use alternative transportation options to limit the amount of traffic in the area.

