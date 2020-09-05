Man, 24, dies after falling from back of pickup truck in Saint-Zénon, Que.

A young man died after a group of friends decided to ride in the back of a pickup truck, in Saint-Zénon, in the Lanaudière region.
The 24-year-old victim fell from the moving vehicle for reasons yet unknown.
Emergency services were notified of the situation at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday which occurred on the road to Lac Saint Stanislas.
The victim was unconscious when the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) arrived at the scene. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been disclosed.
According to the SQ, four people were in the vehicle, including two in the outer box of the truck.
Investigators have ruled out the use of alcohol or drugs. They say not only is allowing people to ride in the back of a truck a bad idea, it is also illegal.
