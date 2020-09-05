Menu

Politics

First of New Brunswick’s two advance polls opens Saturday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2020 9:05 am
FREDERICTON – Voters in New Brunswick head to the polls Saturday in the first of two advance polling days for the Sept. 14 provincial election.

There are also advance polls on Tuesday, but Elections New Brunswick has been encouraging people to vote at their returning offices throughout the campaign and with mail-in ballots, in an effort to reduce the size of crowds at the polling stations.

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs will make an announcement in Perth-Andover this morning before a series of campaign stops through the centre of the province.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers campaigns today in Oromocto and will have an announcement Monday in Saint John.

People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin plans an announcement today in Saint John on municipal tax reform before campaigning in Chipman, Minto, Maugerville and Sheffield over the long weekend.

Green Leader David Coon campaigns in Fredericton all weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
ElectionBlaine HiggsNew Brunswick PoliticsNew Brunswick ElectionDavid CoonKris AustinKevin VickersNew Brunswick Election 2020Advance PollsElections New BrunswickMAil-in BallotsAdvance Polling
