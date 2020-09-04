Moose takes a dip in the South Saskatchewan River along Saskatoon’s Meewasin Trail

Send this page to someone via email

People along Saskatoon’s Meewasin Trail were treated to an interesting sight Thursday afternoon when a moose decided to take a walk down the middle of the South Saskatchewan River.

Howard Ruston was driving by when he saw people crowding to the river. At first he thought it was a stump in the water.

Then he realized what they were seeing.

“I thought, wow, I have to park and get over there and videotape this or get some pictures or something because how many times do you ever see a moose plotting down the South Saskatchewan River?” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ruston, who has been dabbling in photography for about a year and a half, says this sighting is high on his list of animals he’s seen — even if he only had his cellphone to film it with.

“I was just in shock and amazed,” he said.

Steve Dobko is an inspector with the Conservation Officer Service in Saskatoon. He said seeing moose swim like in the video is common, and he saw a few reports of incidents like this over the summer.

He said they frequent marshes and wetlands in Saskatchewan, and they’re designed to be able to swim in water.

This summer saw fewer moose finding their way into the city than past years, Dobko said, with only about 15 sightings, and four moose had to be relocated out of the city.

Read more: Conservation officers relocate moose on the loose in Saskatoon

“Movement of wildlife, including moose, increases in the fall,” he warned.

“If you’re travelling in Saskatchewan this time of year you’ve got to be vigilant when you’re travelling around dusk and in the evening … boaters need to be vigilant, and be careful on the highways.”

Story continues below advertisement

People encountering moose or other big game animals should not get closer, he said.

If someone sees a moose within city limits they’re asked to contact the Saskatoon conservation office or TIPP hotline.