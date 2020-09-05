StatCan August data reveals unemployment rate higher among visible minorities

Send this page to someone via email

The pace of gains in Canada’s job market slowed in August, as Statistics Canada reported the economy added 246,000 jobs, and other data that experts say suggests billions in government benefits isn’t stopping people from getting back into the workforce.

Friday’s report, released just ahead of the Labour Day long weekend, marked the fourth consecutive month of gains after jobless claims spiked during COVID-19 lockdowns in March and April. That brings the overall employment number to within 1.1 million of pre-pandemic levels.

The vast majority of gains were in full-time work, which recorded a bump of 206,000, and which had been lagging behind gains in part-time employment, which rose by 40,000 from July.

As well, the number of Canadians working less than half their usual hours — likely due to COVID-19 — fell by 14.6 per cent. That leaves some 713,000 people still working fewer hours, down from a peak of 2.5 million in April.

While thousands of jobs were created nationally and in Quebec, the data showed, unemployment rates remain in the double digits for those of Black, Arab and Asian ethnicity.

Thierry Lindor is the founder of Colors of COVID — an initiative to help collect data of minorities. Colors of COVID aims to use information from the data that is collected and translate it into knowledge that they believe can save lives during a pandemic. They want to hold elected officials accountable by painting a clear picture of the most vulnerable and voiceless members of our society.

“We have a lot of people reaching out to us talking about how they have lost their jobs. Right now about 40 per cent of Black or brown people have lost income or lost job during this pandemic” says Thierry Lindor, Colors of COVID founder.

Unemployment rates, not seasonally adjusted, for Arab workers was 17.9 per cent, followed by 17.6 per cent for Black workers, and then 16.6 per cent for those who identify as Southeast Asian, according to Statistics Canada.

This pales compared to the national unemployment rate which dropped to 10.2 percent for August and in Quebec — it’s only 8.7 percent.

Some advocates say this can play a big role as Canada bounces back from the economic downfall.

“What does the rebound economy mean when everyone keeps saying we are in the same boat, we are in the same storm but when you’re Black or brown everything is exacerbated, unemployment is exacerbated,” Lindor told Global News.

Some business owners were shocked by the numbers.

“Me personally, I have never heard that before. I know a lot of Black people working a lot of Black businesses just like my business so I have never heard that before,” says Sage Holder, owner of Damps barbershop.

Others were not.

“It’s a shame, it’s unfortunate. I think society reflects that. Color for me is irrelevant. It’s the talent people bring to the table,” says business owner Eric Monage.

Holder suggests minorities are not given the same opportunities to prove themselves.

“You got to put people in positions of power that are more open-minded, younger, understand the differences when it comes to hiring and the type of skills that people bring,” Holder says.

Lindor hopes the provincial and federal governments will think about the employment rate for minorities as they continue to figure out ways to boost the economy.

“If there’s going to be a rebound economy once again we have to make sure that it is fair and equitable for all Canadians and Quebecers, not just for a limited few,” said Lindor.

Statisics Canada told Global News more local data will become available in the coming months.

— With files from The Canadian Press