London police launch Project LEARN as post-secondary students return

With many students moving back to London to continue their post-secondary education, the London Police Service is gearing up to this year’s Project LEARN.

Project LEARN, which is short for Liquor Enforcement and Reduction of Noise, was started in 2007 in response to community concerns around the beginning of the school year.

The London Police Service’s community oriented response (COR) unit will launch another year of Project LEARN on Sunday.

From Sept. 6 until Sept. 25, there will be a high police presence in downtown London and around both Western University and Fanshawe College.

Const. Sandasha Bough said the project focuses on nuisance parties, open fires, noise, littering and public urination.

“You need to make sure you’re physical distancing yourself and that you are following all of these rules and guidelines regarding public health information,” she said.

Members of the LPS auxiliary section will be out in the areas around Western University and Fanshawe College to provide education and information about bylaws and crime-prevention tips related to personal and property safety.

The aim of the project is to ensure students celebrate responsibly.

“We welcome students back to school and hope they enjoy all of the great things our city has to offer. As citizens, they have obligations and responsibilities to our community to take care of themselves and others,” says Staff Sgt. Alex Krygsman from the community patrol section.

“We also support public health messaging for returning students to keep their guard up as we are still in a pandemic. The health and safety of our community is a shared responsibility.”

Under Ontario’s Stage 3 of reopening, indoor gatherings are limited to 50 people. Outdoor gatherings are capped at a maximum of 100 people.

Anyone who has who needs to report an incident that is a non-emergency can contact police at 519-661 5670.

For COVID-19-related issues, police are asking people to contact bylaw enforcement instead.