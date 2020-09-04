Menu

Crime

RCMP say woman arrested after man stabbed to death in Leaf Rapids, Man.

By Shane Gibson Global News
A 23-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in Leaf Rapids, Man., Wednesday morning.
A 23-year-old man is dead following a stabbing in Leaf Rapids, Man., Wednesday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

Police say a woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Leaf Rapids, Man.

RCMP were called to a report of a stabbing at a home on Mukasew Bay around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Leaf Rapids man charged following Thompson stabbing death

A 23-year-old man found unresponsive in the home was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Police say a woman has been arrested but released no further details.

Read more: Man’s body found in the water near Leaf Rapids

Leaf Rapids RCMP continue to investigate with help from the service’s major crime unit and forensic identification services.

Leaf Rapids is roughly 756 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

