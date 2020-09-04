RCMP say woman arrested after man stabbed to death in Leaf Rapids, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Leaf Rapids, Man.

RCMP were called to a report of a stabbing at a home on Mukasew Bay around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday.

A 23-year-old man found unresponsive in the home was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

Police say a woman has been arrested but released no further details.

Leaf Rapids RCMP continue to investigate with help from the service’s major crime unit and forensic identification services.

Leaf Rapids is roughly 756 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

