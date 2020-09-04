Coronavirus: Middlesex-London and Southwestern Public health units report zero new cases

Send this page to someone via email

No new cases of the novel coronavirus and two recoveries were reported by officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) on Friday.

Friday’s update keeps the total case count in the region at 735.



With the two newly recovered cases, the total is now at 669. Nine cases remain active.

There have been 57 deaths in total in the region, with the latest death reported on June 12.

On Thursday, the MLHU reported three new cases, two of which appear to be older cases that are already listed as “resolved.”

The three cases include one in London involving someone in their 20s with the cause of infection listed as “no known link.”

The other two cases involve people from Lucan in their 30s who contracted the virus through contact with a confirmed case, according to health unit data. The data shows the two Lucan cases as being reported on Aug. 23 and listed as resolved.

Two new cases were reported on Wednesday; none on Tuesday; two travel-related cases were reported Monday; and no new cases were reported on Sunday.

As of Friday, the region’s cases per 100,000 rate remains at 144.8, while Ontario’s is 286.3.

Ontario

Ontario reported 148 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 42,834.

Friday’s case count is a small increase from Friday, which saw 132 new cases. It is also the ninth day in a row with cases above the 100 mark.

The death toll in the province remains at 2,812 as no new deaths were reported.

Read more: Russia publishes results of coronavirus vaccine trial weeks after controversial approval

Meanwhile, 116 Ontarians recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, bringing the total to 38,741. The total number of recoveries is over 90 per cent of known cases.

Friday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Peel Region with 72, Toronto with 41, and Ottawa with 13.

Elgin and Oxford

Friday was another day of no cases for Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

SWPH reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the fifth day in a row with the last new case reported on Sunday.

The health unit is also reporting no new recoveries or deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases in the region is steady at 254, with 244 people listed as recovered.

Five people have died, most recently in early July.

There are at least five known active cases in the region: three in Aylmer and one each in Bayham and Woodstock.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) reported no new cases on Thursday and one recovery.

No cases were reported on Wednesday or Tuesday and four cases were reported on Monday. The HPPH does not provide data on weekends.

The total number of confirmed cases in the region remains at 120. Currently, there are no known active cases in the region.

Previously, limited HPPH data did not specify whether resolved cases were recoveries or deaths, but the health unit is now reporting a total of 115 recovered cases and five deaths.

Sarnia and Lambton

Officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported no new cases and two new recoveries late Wednesday.

The region’s total COVID-19 case count is still at 340, of which 313 people have since recovered.

The death count remains at 25, which has not changed since early June.

One case was reported Wednesday, with no cases on Tuesday, and one case was reported late Monday. Monday’s new cases broke an eight-day streak of no new cases reported.

There are at least two known active cases in the region, the locations of which are not known as the health unit has refused to release location data for current or past cases.

The health unit says at least 23,386 tests have been received as of late Thursday and at least 1.5 per cent of tests are coming back positive.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues and Jacquelyn LeBel.