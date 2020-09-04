Menu

Canada

London police looking for gas station robbery suspect

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted September 4, 2020 11:06 am
The suspect is described as a man around 35 years of age and five feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build, wearing all black clothing.
London police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a gas station robbery.

Police say around 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 27, a man went inside a gas station at 60 Adelaide St. N.

He was armed with a knife, walked past the employee behind the counter, took some cash and lottery tickets and then fled on foot, officials say.

Police were called and searched the area, but couldn’t find him.

Read more: London police seek suspect with knife in east-end gas station robbery

The victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as a man around 35 years of age and five feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build, wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

