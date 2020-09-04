Menu

Canada

Calgary firefighters douse St. Andrews Heights house fire Thursday evening

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted September 4, 2020 9:31 am
The Calgary Fire Department responds to a fire in the 1600 block of St. Andrews Place Northwest on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
The Calgary Fire Department responds to a fire in the 1600 block of St. Andrews Place Northwest on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Global News

The Calgary Fire Department says the cause of a house fire in the community of St. Andrews Heights on Thursday evening is under investigation.

Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of St. Andrews Place Northwest just after 7 p.m.

Crews found smoke and flames coming from the two-storey home.

According to the fire department, crews were able to get the blaze under control with an exterior attack, then moving inside the home to make sure the fire was contained.

The fire department said no one was at home when the fire started and neighbouring homes weren’t damaged by the blaze, but the home where the fire originated suffered smoke damage.

