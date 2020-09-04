Person dies in attempt to rescue teens swept into Kincardine waters: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

South Bruce Ontario Provincial Police say a person died while attempting to save two teens.

Police say just after 8 p.m. Thursday, the teens were swept off the pier by a large wave at the main beach in Kincardine.

The teens were able to return to shore before emergency crews arrived, police say.

An adult had jumped into the water in an attempt to save the youths.

The adult was later recovered, unresponsive, from the water.

Police say the adult was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The person’s name is being withheld.

The south pier has closed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

