Man in critical condition after Montreal North stabbing

A 39-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in Montreal North.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said the incident took place around 2:20 a.m. on de Récollets Avenue near Forest Street. Brabant said police understand the stabbing to have taken place during a fight involving several people.

The other people involved in the fight fled the scene in a car. It is not known in which direction they left the area.

Police have set up a security perimeter while forensic technicians and the canine squad conduct their work. Des Récollets Avenue is closed between Prieur and Fleury streets while the investigation is ongoing.

“So, for now, we have no arrests, but the investigation is ongoing,” Brabant said.

