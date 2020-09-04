Brampton elementary school staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Peel District School Board says a staff member at a Brampton elementary school has tested positive for coronavirus.

The board said the member was at Ross Drive Public School, near Highway 410 and Countryside Road, on Aug. 27. Since that time the staff member became infected with the virus.

According to PDSB, the staff member was in the school setting up a class while wearing a mask and maintained social distancing.

PDSB also said the staff member did not work at the school during a “period of communicability, therefore no risk was identified to the school.”

Regular cleaning was already taking place, the board said, and added that there was enhanced cleaning once they were notified about the positive case.

Story continues below advertisement

In consultation with Peel Public Health, PDSB said the positive case does not affect the start of school at Ross Drive Public School.