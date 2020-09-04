What’s open, what’s closed on Labour Day in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region

Send this page to someone via email

The Labour Day long weekend is upon us and with temperatures expected to be in the mid to low 20s, many of us will be enjoying three days of relaxation.

Ontario is still in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which means a number of Hamilton and Niagara family/group attractions will require face coverings and have physical distancing rules.

Canada Post locations will be closed and mail collection and delivery is cancelled for Monday.

If you’re hoping to knock errands off your to-do list, here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed in Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara Region on Sept. 7.

Hamilton Government offices such as city hall, banks, municipal offices, facilities and most businesses will be closed on Monday.Green bin, garbage and recycling: No collection on Monday. Pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after the holiday. The city says all materials must be at the curb by 7 a.m.​HSR Bus: Transit will be operating on a Sunday/holiday schedule on Monday. Many routes will be operating with reduced frequencies while some routes will not be operating at all. Face coverings are required on the HSR.ATS-DARTS: Service will be operating with holiday service hours on Labour Day. Subscription trips on DARTS, with the exception of dialysis, are cancelled for Monday. ATS customer service will also be closed on Monday.Recycling centres: Closed on Monday.Administrative offices: Closed on Monday.Recreation centres: All recreation centres, and arenas will be closed MondayHamilton civic museums: Closed on Monday.Tourism Hamilton visitor information centre: Closed Monday.Hamilton Public Library: Closed Sunday and Monday.Social services: All Ontario Works offices, career development centres, special supports and the Housing Services office will be closed on Monday.Senior centres: Closed on Monday.Arenas: Closed to public programming on Monday.Pools: Most of the city's pools will be open on Monday, however, every hour and a half pools will be evacuated to allow for disinfecting and a new group of patrons to be admitted. More information can be obtained at Animal services: Closed Sunday and Monday. Read more: Man pulled from Lake Ontario in Hamilton without vital signs Burlington Government offices such as city hall, banks, municipal offices, facilities and most businesses will be closed on Monday.Administrative services, including the Office of Roads and Parks Maintenance, will be closed on Monday, though emergency services for maintenance will still be provided.Some pools, arenas and community centres will be closed, but there are exceptions, including the swimming pools at Mountainside Community Centre, Nelson Community Centre and LaSalle Park, which will all be open on Monday. Niagara Region Government offices such as city hall, banks, municipal offices, facilities and most businesses will be closed on Monday.Community centres, all older adult centres and arenas will be closed on Labour Day, including Enterprise Centre, FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre and Meridian Centre.The Parks, Recreation and Culture Services administration offices are closed.Outdoor pools are closed for the season. The St. Catharines Kiwanis Aquatic Centre will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. with new social distancing and cleaning protocols in place. Swimming is by Shopping Grocery stores: Major grocery stores like Fortinos, Metro, Fresh Co. and No Frills will be closed on Monday.Shoppers Drug Mart: Many locations will be open Sep. 7, but not all. Hours can be seen on the Malls: All major shopping centres in Hamilton, Burlington, St. Catharines and Niagara falls, including Lime Ridge Mall, Eastgate Square, The Centre on Barton, The Pen Centre, Fairview Mall, Mapleview and Burlington Centre will be closed on Monday. However, some Greater Toronto Area malls, as well as outlet malls in Niagara, will be open on Monday. CF Toronto Eaton Centre: open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday

Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills: open from 11:00 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday

Upper Canada Mall in Newmarket: open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

Pacific Mall in Toronto: open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday

Outlet Collection at Niagara Falls: open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday Walmart: Most Walmarts will be closed on Monday except for the Niagara Falls Supercentre, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.Hamilton Farmers’ Market: Closed on Sunday and Monday.AlcoholThe Beer Store: Most stores are closed on Labour Day, except for: 282 Parkdale North, Hamilton: open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

1111 Barton Street East, Hamilton: open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

959 Fennell Avenue East, Hamilton: open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

396 Elizabeth Street, Burlington: open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

280 Murray Street, Brantford: open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday LCBO: All stores closed on Monday. 1:03 Coronavirus: Ford government to put $37M towards skills training for 15,000 workers across Ontario Coronavirus: Ford government to put $37M towards skills training for 15,000 workers across Ontario Movie Theatres Most major movie theatres will be open on Monday amid the pandemic including: Cineplex Cinemas on Hamilton Mountain, SilverCity Burlington, Niagara Square Cinemas,

Landmark Cinemas at Jackson Square and Pen Centre However, on-location box offices are closed. Tickets can be bought through an app, online, or at a self-serve kiosk.Reserve seating is also in effect, and concessions are limited with VIP food services reduced in scope. Other attractions A number of Hamilton and Niagara attractions will be open on Labour Day. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, all locations require face coverings and have physical distancing rules for groups. The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum in Mount Hope will be open 10:a.m. to 4:p.m. on Labour day

Toronto tourist destinations such as the Hockey Hall of Fame, Ripley’s Aquarium, the CN Tower and the Toronto Zoo will be open

Pre-registration is required .Roads, Parks and Forestry and Animal Shelter and Control will be closed Monday, but emergency services will be provided.Halton Court Services will be closed on Labour Day, as well as Provincial Offences Court.Free parking is available on the street in the downtown core, in municipal lots and at the parking garage. The Waterfront parking lots (east and west) do not provide free parking on statutory holidays.Burlington Transit will be operating a holiday service schedule on Monday, while the service's administrative offices, including the downtown transit terminal and Handi-Van dispatch, will be closed. Schedules and specialized booking are available at burlingtontransit.ca City splash pads at Bogart Street Park, Catherine Street Park, Pearson Park and West Park are open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.St. Catharines Sunset, Lakeside Park and Jones Beaches will remain open for Niagara residents only. Identification and bags are being checked. Beach capacity is limited.The St. Catharines Museum and Welland Canals Centre will be open all weekend, as well as Labour Day Monday. In order to ensure the health and safety of the guests and staff, entry will be timed and the museum will be closed regularly for cleaning.The Lakeside Park Carousel will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. After Labour Day, hours will be reduced to weekends only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Oct. 14.Garden City Golf Course will be open for bookings only . The city-run golf course will be open from 7 a.m. to dusk all weekend, including Monday. However, enhanced health and safety processes are in place.Port Weller Community Centre is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with scheduled times for open gym, pickle ball and youth basketball. The Russell Avenue Community Centre will be open for washrooms and drop-in activities on Monday.Playgrounds are open. However, parents should note that equipment isn't sanitized. Sports fields are closed.Buses in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines will offer reduced holiday schedules and run on Sunday schedules.Garbage and recycling collection schedules are unaffected by the holiday.

