Canadian oilsands tailings ponds leaking; federal enforcement unclear: report

Send this page to someone via email

An international environmental watchdog says there’s convincing evidence that oilsands tailings ponds are leaking.

The body set up under the original North American free-trade agreement also says Alberta and Canada aren’t working together when it comes to enforcement and monitoring.

READ MORE: NAFTA members consider environmental investigation into Canada’s oilsands tailings

The Commission on Environmental Co-operation reviews monitoring and related actions in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

In 2017, it was asked to consider if Canada has properly investigated whether huge and toxic tailings ponds are seeping wastewater in violation of the Fisheries Act.

The commission’s report, released today, says there’s consistent evidence of groundwater seepage — more than three-quarters of a million cubic metres in 2017 from one pond alone.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Alberta, Ottawa sign deal that cuts major environmental monitoring of oilsands

The report says despite environmental agreements signed by Alberta and Canada, there’s little evidence the two governments have done anything to implement them.

Watch below: (From April 2020) Environment and Parks Minister Jason Nixon provided an update Wednesday on the flooding both in the Fort McMurray area to the northeast and Fort Vermilion in the northwestern Peace River region, confirming no tailings ponds have been affected and water levels are dropping.

2:50 High river level dropping in northern Alberta, tailings ponds not affected High river level dropping in northern Alberta, tailings ponds not affected