Regina art program adds new installations downtown to help deter graffiti

The Regina Downtown Business Improvement District (RDBID), along with the City of Regina, has created door art for businesses.
The goal of the Urban Canvas Alley Door Art project is to help stop unwanted graffiti in the downtown area, while at the same time enhance the art community in Regina.
The project has been growing since it started in 2016 and is in its third phase.
Lindsay Desrochers, manager of visitor services at RDBID, said the project is seeing its intended results.
“We started off with traffic control boxes, and a couple back alley doors and we found really great uptake. So the goal is to do every door downtown and we hope to continue it in the future,” she said.
This year there are 13 new alley door wraps created by 12 different artists. The new installations are located in and around the alley between the 1900 blocks of Scarth and Hamilton Streets.
All of the artwork from this year and previous years, including artist bios can be found online at reginadowntown.ca.
Artwork created for alley door in downtown Regina.
