Men fined at Edmonton protest over COVID-19 restrictions have tickets withdrawn

Two people who were given $1,200 tickets when they took part in protests at the Alberta legislature during the COVID-19 pandemic in May will not have to pay the fines.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms said Thursday the Crown had withdrawn the tickets that were issued under the Public Health Act.

The centre says the men were protesting government restrictions put in place to protect against COVID-19 when they were escorted off

the grounds and ticketed.

One of the men was also protesting the federal government’s firearms ban.

A 15-person cap on the size of groups was in place at the time to deal with the pandemic.

A similar ticket against another man was withdrawn last month.