Crime

Men fined at Edmonton protest over COVID-19 restrictions have tickets withdrawn

By Staff The Canadian Press
Frustrated group of Albertans plan protest at legislature in hopes of easing COVID-19 restrictions
WATCH (April 26): New guidelines have been released by the Alberta government to try to clear up some confusion about what is and isn't safe to do outside amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They come as a group is planning a protest pushing the province to ease public health restrictions. Chris Chacon reports.

Two people who were given $1,200 tickets when they took part in protests at the Alberta legislature during the COVID-19 pandemic in May will not have to pay the fines.

Read more: Hundreds protest COVID-19 social restrictions at Alberta legislature grounds

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms said Thursday the Crown had withdrawn the tickets that were issued under the Public Health Act.

The centre says the men were protesting government restrictions put in place to protect against COVID-19 when they were escorted off
the grounds and ticketed.

One of the men was also protesting the federal government’s firearms ban.

Read more: Kenney questions arrest of pandemic lockdown protester at Alberta legislature

A 15-person cap on the size of groups was in place at the time to deal with the pandemic.

Read more: Charge withdrawn against Edmonton man arrested during COVID-19 protest in May

A similar ticket against another man was withdrawn last month.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
