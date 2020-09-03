Saskatchewan provincial parks remain open for fall camping season

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly all campsites at provincial parks in Saskatchewan will remain open until Sept. 30.

This includes the use of most amenities and services provided by the parks.

"As the weather starts to cool and the parks are quieter, it's the perfect time to get out and experience the beauty of camping beyond the summer months," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a press release Thursday.

Camp-Easy sites, which provide campers with the basics, including items such as cots, chairs, a picnic table, outside shelter and a stove with propane, will also be available to campers through the month of September. These sites can be reserved for use on the Saskatchewan Parks website.

Many businesses within the park have also decided to remain open through September, weather permitting.

“With the late start to the camping season this year, we are looking forward to seeing many campers out enjoying the parks this September,” Makowsky said.

Campers are reminded to hold onto their 2020 park entry pass, as they are valid until April of next year.

