Supercrawl reveals musical lineup for Skytop Live Concert Series

Hamilton’s Supercrawl has unveiled the lineup for its much-anticipated September rooftop concert series.

The list of performers for the Skytop Live Concert Series includes Lee Harvey Osmond, Skratch Bastid, Choir! Choir! Choir! and Tim Hicks.

The first show atop the York Boulevard Parkade is scheduled for Sept. 24.

Supercrawl announces a special weekend of music in downtown #HamOnt! A five-concert series of distanced yet intimate performance Sept 24-27 at a temporary open-air venue atop the six-storey municipal parkade at York Boulevard & MacNab Street North. Info: https://t.co/gw29EiS8Ek pic.twitter.com/aiqPX631QG — Supercrawl (@supercrawl) September 3, 2020

Due to physical distancing protocols, there are only 100 tickets available per show, ranging from $20 to $60 each, and they go on sale Friday, Sept. 4, at 10 a.m.

Tim Hicks “Stripped Down” with Jessica Hicks are scheduled to perform on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 10 p.m.

On Friday, Sept. 25, Lee Harvey Osmond will hit the rooftop stage with Evangeline Gentle from 6 to 10 p.m.

Choir! Choir! Choir! is slated to perform on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 6 to 10 p.m., an evening that will also include a fashion show and drag show.

The opening weekend of the Skytop Live Concert Series will culminate on Sunday, Sept. 27, from 6 to 10 p.m., when Skratch Bastid takes the stage along with LTtheMonk, and Hachey The Mouthpeace.

Supercrawl festival director Tim Potocic says organizers are planning to hold a free indoor, socially distanced concert series that will run from October through March of next year.