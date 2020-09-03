New Brunswick Liberals promise incentive program for green home renovations

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s Liberal leader is promising to create an incentive program for home renovations if his party is elected to govern on Sept. 14.

Kevin Vickers said today during a campaign event in Oromocto, N.B., the program will focus on promoting energy efficiency to help homeowners reduce their monthly bills.

Vickers says the program will also help New Brunswickers offset the financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As well, he says the program could spur economic activity for contractors and hardware stores across the province.

The party leader took aim at Tory Premier Blaine Higgs, saying the Progressive Conservatives have ignored economic issues.

Vickers and Higgs will join the four other party leaders tonight for the first debate of the election campaign.

“Many New Brunswickers have felt financial pressures and uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but need to make renovations to their home,” Vickers said in a statement.

“The Home Renovation Incentive Program will also spur economic activity throughout New Brunswick. Small contractors would see a kickstart to their business, and hardware stores would see an increase in sales.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2020.