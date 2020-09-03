Menu

Politics

London-area MP appointed new Deputy House Leader

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted September 3, 2020 8:16 am
Green Party MP Jenica Atwin (left) and NDP Critic for Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, Women and Gender Equality Lindsay Mathyssen look on as Conservative Women and Gender Quality critic Karen Vecchio speaks during a news conference Thursday May 28, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
Green Party MP Jenica Atwin (left) and NDP Critic for Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, Women and Gender Equality Lindsay Mathyssen look on as Conservative Women and Gender Quality critic Karen Vecchio speaks during a news conference Thursday May 28, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.

A local MP has been tapped for a new role by the new federal Conservative leader.

Erin O’Toole has named Elgin-Middlesex-London MP Karen Vecchio as the new Deputy House Leader of the official opposition.

Vecchio said in a news release:

“I am honoured to be chosen for this new role and am energized to continue my work ensuring that this minority Liberal government is held to account.”

Vecchio was raised on a turkey and hog farm in Sparta, and owned a small coffee shop in London before entering politics.

Back in 2004, she started working for the MP for Elgin-Middlesex-London Joe Preston in 2004. Vecchio eventually became his executive assistant, and spent over a decade in the role. Preston is now the mayor of St. Thomas.

Vecchio was first elected to Parliament in 2015. She was re-elected for a second term in 2019, beating out People’s Party candidate Donald Helkaa, and the Liberal’s Pam Armstrong.

She has been serving as the shadow minister for women and gender equality.

Vecchio will assume her new role on Sept. 23.

