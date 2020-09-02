What’s open and closed in Regina on Labour Day

With the City of Regina still in Phase 4 of the re-open Saskatchewan plan heading into the Labour Day long weekend, the city has released a list of what businesses will be available to residents on the holiday Monday.
What’s open
- Landfill & Yard Waste Depot will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m
- Garbage collection and recycling will be picked up as usual
- Regina transit service will be using Sunday routes and schedules
- Paratransit services will be operating on the holiday schedule from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Both the North West Leisure Centre and the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre will be open from 12 p.m to 6 p.m.
- Regent Outdoor Pool is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Lawson Aquatic Centre and the Strength & Condition Centre will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended at all leisure centres online or by contacting 306-777-7529.
What’s closed
- Banks
- Government offices
- Parking metres will not be in effect
- Regina Sportplex Field House will be closed
- Service Regina will also be closed on Monday. For urgent situations residents can contact 306-777-7000.
For information about city services over the Labour Day Long weekend, residents are encouraged to visit the city of Regina website.
