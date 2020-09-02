Menu

Canada

What’s open and closed in Regina on Labour Day

By Elise Darwish Global News
Posted September 2, 2020 4:43 pm
City of Regina releases a list of what services will be open and closed over the Labour Day long weekend.
With the City of Regina still in Phase 4 of the re-open Saskatchewan plan heading into the Labour Day long weekend, the city has released a list of what businesses will be available to residents on the holiday Monday.

Read more: Saskatchewan moving to final Phase 4 reopening schedule in July

What’s open

  • Landfill & Yard Waste Depot will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m
  • Garbage collection and recycling will be picked up as usual
  • Regina transit service will be using Sunday routes and schedules
  • Paratransit services will be operating on the holiday schedule from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Both the North West Leisure Centre and the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre will be open from 12 p.m to 6 p.m.
  • Regent Outdoor Pool is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Lawson Aquatic Centre and the Strength & Condition Centre will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended at all leisure centres online or by contacting 306-777-7529.
Trending Stories

What’s closed 

  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Parking metres will not be in effect
  • Regina Sportplex Field House will be closed
  • Service Regina will also be closed on Monday. For urgent situations residents can contact 306-777-7000.

For information about city services over the Labour Day Long weekend, residents are encouraged to visit the city of Regina website.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of ReginaLong WeekendLabour DayWhat's openWhat's closedSeptember long weekendlong weekend closurescity closures
