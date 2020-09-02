What’s open and closed in Regina on Labour Day

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

With the City of Regina still in Phase 4 of the re-open Saskatchewan plan heading into the Labour Day long weekend, the city has released a list of what businesses will be available to residents on the holiday Monday.

Read more: Saskatchewan moving to final Phase 4 reopening schedule in July

What’s open

Landfill & Yard Waste Depot will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m

Garbage collection and recycling will be picked up as usual

Regina transit service will be using Sunday routes and schedules

Paratransit services will be operating on the holiday schedule from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Both the North West Leisure Centre and the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre will be open from 12 p.m to 6 p.m.

Regent Outdoor Pool is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lawson Aquatic Centre and the Strength & Condition Centre will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pre-registration is recommended at all leisure centres online or by contacting 306-777-7529.

What’s closed

Banks

Government offices

Parking metres will not be in effect

Regina Sportplex Field House will be closed

Service Regina will also be closed on Monday. For urgent situations residents can contact 306-777-7000.

For information about city services over the Labour Day Long weekend, residents are encouraged to visit the city of Regina website.

Story continues below advertisement