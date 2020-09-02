Individual with outstanding warrant in Cobourg reportedly arrested by Durham police

Send this page to someone via email

An individual on an outstanding warrant held by Cobourg Police was reportedly arrested by the Durham Regional Police Service on Sept. 1.

According to Cobourg Police, DRPS arrested a female at approximately 8:25 p.m. for allegedly failing to comply with a probation order.

No information was provided on where the individual was arrested.

Heather Gill-Fallowfield, 49, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Police said is scheduled to appear in court sometime in October.

