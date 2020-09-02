Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Individual with outstanding warrant in Cobourg reportedly arrested by Durham police

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted September 2, 2020 2:37 pm
According to Cobourg Police, DRPS arrested the female at approximately 8:25 p.m. for allegedly failing to comply with a probation order. .
According to Cobourg Police, DRPS arrested the female at approximately 8:25 p.m. for allegedly failing to comply with a probation order. . Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An individual on an outstanding warrant held by Cobourg Police was reportedly arrested by the Durham Regional Police Service on Sept. 1.

According to Cobourg Police, DRPS arrested a female at approximately 8:25 p.m. for allegedly failing to comply with a probation order.

No information was provided on where the individual was arrested.

Read more: OPP reportedly seize almost $870,000 worth of cannabis plants from Trent Hills property

Heather Gill-Fallowfield, 49, of no fixed address, was charged with two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Trending Stories

Police said is scheduled to appear in court sometime in October.

Petition calls to defund DRPS
Petition calls to defund DRPS
Story continues below advertisement
Durham Regional Police Servicefailure to comply with probationprobation orderCoboourg Policedrps arrest female with warrantfemale on outstanding warrantindividual on outstanding warrant
Flyers
More weekly flyers