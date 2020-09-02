SIU investigating after Elgin County man found dead in home during well-being check

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s police watchdog has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 55-year-old man in Elgin County man this week.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), OPP officers went to a man’s home for a well-being check on Aug. 28 and “the man was transported to hospital.”

A few days later, on Aug. 31, the SIU says provincial police officers returned to the man’s home after family requested another well-being check. At that time, no one responded but officers reportedly “heard the volume of music increase” and eventually left.

The next day, on Sept. 1, police were again asked to conduct a wellness check after the man failed to show up for work. After receiving no answer at the door, officers forced entry into the home and found the man dead. The incident was then reported to the SIU.

The SIU says a post-mortem was scheduled for Wednesday morning in London.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case, according to the SIU.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

“The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website,” a release states.

The SIU did not provide any additional details about where in the county this incident took place, nor were any other details provided about the deceased or the officers who were called to his home.

