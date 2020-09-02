Manitoba spending $3.5 million for improved mental health, addictions support at HSC

Send this page to someone via email

The province is spending $3.5 million to improve mental health and addictions support at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg.

Manitoba health minister Cameron Friesen announced Wednesday that the money will allow for six new beds and two seclusion rooms in a new unit to stabilize intoxicated patients or those in meth-induced psychosis, as well as hiring outreach workers to support patients being discharged from the unit.

A psychiatrist who specializes in addictions will also be hired for evenings and weekends at the hospital’s emergency department, as well as additional mental health nursing staff and security.

“The high volume of patients needing addictions and mental health supports continues to put pressure on services and our communities,” Friesen said.

“By investing in additional clinical staff specializing in substance use, addictions and mental health within HSC’s emergency department, we will improve patient care and emergency wait times for these patients.”

The additions are expected to reduce wait times by six per cent and will help decrease offload times for Winnipeg police when they’re dropping off intoxicated patients — including those in a meth-induced psychosis — at the HSC emergency department.

“These addiction and mental health resources will enable us to improve the level of care that patients struggling with addictions receive upon arrival at HSC Winnipeg’s emergency department,” said emergency department medical director Dr. John Sokal.

“This is an important first step.”

