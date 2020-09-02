Morning commuters told to expect heavy delays after serious crash on Hwy. 99 near Massey Tunnel

Send this page to someone via email

Commuters are being told to expect heavy delays after a serious crash shut down Highway 99 in both directions near the Massey Tunnel early Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to a head-on collision between an SUV and a sedan in the southbound lanes just after midnight. Both vehicles were destroyed.

The crash happened as overnight maintenance crews were blocking off the northbound lanes, which pushed traffic into a single lane in each direction.

It’s unclear how many people were involved or how badly they were injured.

Highway 99 was shut down in both directions from Steveston Highway to Highway 17a.

Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday, DriveBC reported that the scene had been cleared and the northbound counterflow was in place, meaning the tunnel had three lanes open for northbound travellers and one lane open southbound.

DriveBC said commuters should expect heavy delays due to congestion.