6 people seriously injured after overnight shooting at Toronto bakery

A woman and five men have been taken to various hospitals with serious injuries after a shooting in central Toronto early Wednesday.

Toronto Police Insp. Tim Crone told reporters emergency crews were called to Spence’s Bakery on Eglinton Avenue West, between Oakwood and Marlee avenues, just after 2 a.m. He said a vehicle pulled up in front of the bakery and one or more suspects shot into the front of the business.

“The bakery was open and it was full of customers. There were several people inside,” Crone said, noting people went inside as there was a passing thunderstorm at the time.

“This is a very brazen shooting at this hour of the night with no regard whatsoever for any kind of safety. They shot randomly into a group of people inside the bakery. Obviously this is a very serious incident that has occurred.”

He said as of early Wednesday, all of the victims were stabilized at the hospitals they were taken to.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said four of the patients went to trauma centres and two patients went to local hospitals.

Crone said officers were still trying to speak with witnesses and gather information about the suspect or suspects. He said a dark-coloured SUV was seen leaving the area.

He said part of Eglinton Avenue West near the shooting scene will likely be closed throughout the morning rush hour as investigators gather evidence.

Anyone with information was asked to call police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

“There were a few businesses here that were open overnight. We’re encouraging anyone that saw anything at all or has any kind of footage … to come forward,” Crone said.

