Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Motorcycle rider dies in Vancouver’s fifth traffic fatality of 2020

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 1, 2020 6:06 pm
Man dies in Vancouver’s fifth traffic fatality of 2020
A motorcycle rider died in an early morning collision with a bus at East Hastings and Columbia streets in Vancouver Tuesday. Police say the driver and his female passenger were rushed to hospital but the driver died of his injuries.

A 39-year-old motorcycle rider has died in Vancouver’s fifth traffic fatality of 2020.

The rider, along with his female passenger, struck a transit bus at East Hastings and Columbia streets at 5:25 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Both were rushed to the hospital, but the driver died of his injuries. The woman remains in hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Trending Stories

No one on the bus was hurt and police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Read more: Man arrested after hours-long standoff in East Vancouver

Police are asking anyone who saw the incident or who might have dashcam footage to contact them at 604-717-3012.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouvervancouver policeVancouver BCVancouver Trafficeast hastingsmotorcycle riderVancouver traffic fatalityColumbia StreetVancouver motorcycle deathVancouver motorcycle rider
Flyers
More weekly flyers