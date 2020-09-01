Motorcycle rider dies in Vancouver’s fifth traffic fatality of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old motorcycle rider has died in Vancouver’s fifth traffic fatality of 2020.

The rider, along with his female passenger, struck a transit bus at East Hastings and Columbia streets at 5:25 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

Both were rushed to the hospital, but the driver died of his injuries. The woman remains in hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

No one on the bus was hurt and police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who saw the incident or who might have dashcam footage to contact them at 604-717-3012.

