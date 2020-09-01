Lethbridge students return to school amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

After almost six months away from the classroom, many Lethbridge students returned to school Tuesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While things might look a little different this semester, first-grader Krew Fox said the virus hasn’t taken away the thrill of his first day of school.

“I’m most excited about learning new things, and to like, make new friends.”

However, Krew’s mom Brittany Fox said there are some noticeable differences heading into the classroom this year that students will have to get accustomed to.

“They have to go right to their teacher and they have to go into the school by themselves,” she said.

“We can’t go in and kind of have that experience for them. They are just a little more stressed and they are all wearing masks.”

Park Meadows Elementary School principal Mark Blankenstyn said all students will experience changes, but for elementary kids, those changes are also coupled with learning both how school and the new protocols work.

“I think it’s just about teaching them and mentoring them and setting a great example,” Blankenstyn said.

“We had such fantastic staff meetings all this last week with our teachers that just reviewed how can we make every moment a teachable moment.” Tweet This

Grade nine students at Lethbridge Collegiate Institute started off the year with some fun games in their designated cohorts.

Vice Principal Gordon Vatcher said the year is going to be one of understanding and patience as students and staff get used to the new COVID-19 restrictions.

“The adjustments can sometimes be anxious for people and we just encourage them to take their time and express it to a staff member and we can help them as they go,” Vatcher said.

“Maybe they need to step in the hall for a second to take their mask off. We are accommodating and that’s what school about.”

No matter what year students are entering, first-grader Krew has some pretty good advice for dealing with the new normal.

“Sometimes it can stress kids out, and what I feel like is to try and stay calm.” Tweet This