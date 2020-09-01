Menu

Crime

Tractor-trailer, minivan collide near Mapleton Township sending 2 to hospital: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 1, 2020 1:37 pm
The tractor trailer collided with the minivan.
The tractor trailer collided with the minivan. @OPP_WR / Twitter

A tractor-trailer collided with a minivan in Mapleton Township on Tuesday morning, sending both drivers to hospital, according to Wellington County OPP.

Police say the collision occurred near the intersection of Wellington Road 86 and Wellington Road 10.

They say both drivers have been transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.

OPP are asking drivers to avoid the area as they continue to investigate the collision.

Police are asking any witnesses to call at 1-888-310-1122.

