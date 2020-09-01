Tractor-trailer, minivan collide near Mapleton Township sending 2 to hospital: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A tractor-trailer collided with a minivan in Mapleton Township on Tuesday morning, sending both drivers to hospital, according to Wellington County OPP.

Police say the collision occurred near the intersection of Wellington Road 86 and Wellington Road 10.

Read more: More charges laid against wife of OPP officer accused of sexual assault

They say both drivers have been transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.

OPP are asking drivers to avoid the area as they continue to investigate the collision.

Police are asking any witnesses to call at 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement

#Wellington OPP, Fire,EMS responded to a serious mv collision involving a minivan and tractor trailer at WR86 and WR10 in #Mapleton Twp. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with undetermined injures. Avoid area. Witnesses are asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.^cr pic.twitter.com/JPKfwrQnut — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) September 1, 2020