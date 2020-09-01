Tractor-trailer, minivan collide near Mapleton Township sending 2 to hospital: OPP

A tractor-trailer collided with a minivan in Mapleton Township on Tuesday morning, sending both drivers to hospital, according to Wellington County OPP.
Police say the collision occurred near the intersection of Wellington Road 86 and Wellington Road 10.
They say both drivers have been transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.
OPP are asking drivers to avoid the area as they continue to investigate the collision.
Trending Stories
Read more: 15 years after woman’s body found near Guelph, police no closer to solving ‘suspicious’ death
Police are asking any witnesses to call at 1-888-310-1122.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments