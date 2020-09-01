18-year-old man, teenage girl dead after car crash in Canard, N.S.

Nova Scotia police say an 18-year-old man and a teenage girl died Monday night after a car crash on Highway 358 in Canard, N.S.
Both were passengers in a vehicle that struck a utility pole and overturned after the driver lost control, police say.
The girl was found dead at the scene and the man died shortly after in hospital.
The male driver and another male passenger of the vehicle sustained non-serious injuries.
Police say officers have spoken to witnesses on-scene and the investigation of the car crash is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Kings District RCMP at 902-679-5555.
