Man charged in Niagara Falls stabbing: police

Police in Niagara Falls have charged a man with assault after he allegedly stabbed another man in a disturbance on Monday night.

Investigators say the incident happened before 7 p.m. near a motel in the area of Dunn Street and Stanley Avenue.

Officers responding to the disturbance call say they encountered a man with a stab wound who appeared to have been involved in an incident with another man and a woman.

The victim, 50, was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while a woman, 36, was sent to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on scene and is now facing four charges including aggravated assault.

Police say the three involved all knew each other and that the incident is believed to be a case of “domestic violence.”

