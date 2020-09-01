Hamilton man facing charges after allegedly wielding gun during dispute: police

A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly brandishing a firearm prior to an altercation in Hamilton’s east end on Monday morning, according to police.
Investigators say officers were called just after midnight to Green and North Service roads after a tip about a man banging on a door at a residence in the area.
Police say they encountered two men in front of the home with one holding a firearm. After a discussion with officers, the resident returned the gun to his home.
Detectives say attempts were made to peacefully resolve an argument however the resident had to be “subdued” by a stun gun after he attempted to start a physical altercation.
Police say a 30-year-old Hamilton resident is facing 10 firearms-related charges.
