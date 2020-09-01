Michael B. Jordan breaks silence on Chadwick Boseman death: ‘I wish we had more time’

Chadwick Boseman‘s Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan has broken his silence following the actor’s death on Friday.

The 43-year-old Boseman died of colon cancer after being diagnosed in 2016.

In the movie, Jordan, 33, played the villain Killmonger to Boseman’s King T’Challa, and the pair spent a lot of time together during and after filming.

Jordan posted a heartfelt tribute to Boseman on Instagram on Monday night.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel,” Jordan wrote, posted alongside photos of him and Boseman. “I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug… everything. I wish we had more time.”

“One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me.

“You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not… I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness… Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever.

“But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most… You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here.

“I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. ‘Is this your king!?’ Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.”

Michael B. Jordan (L) and Chadwick Boseman walk towards the stage during the 25th Annual SAG Awards on Jan. 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler posted his own heartfelt message to Boseman on Sunday, saying he also had no knowledge of Boseman’s cancer diagnosis prior to his death. (His full statement can be read here.)

“Chad deeply valued his privacy, and I wasn’t privy to the details of his illness,” his statement read. “After his family released their statement, I realized that he was living with his illness the entire time I knew him. Because he was a caretaker, a leader, and a man of faith, dignity and pride, he shielded his collaborators from his suffering. He lived a beautiful life. And he made great art. Day after day, year after year. That was who he was. He was an epic firework display. I will tell stories about being there for some of the brilliant sparks till the end of my days. What an incredible mark he’s left for us.

“In African cultures we often refer to loved ones that have passed on as ancestors. Sometimes you are genetically related. Sometimes you are not … but it is with a heavy heart and a sense of deep gratitude to have ever been in his presence, that I have to reckon with the fact that Chad is an ancestor now. And I know that he will watch over us, until we meet again.”

2:07 Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman urges students to fight discrimination in commencement speech Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman urges students to fight discrimination in commencement speech

As of this writing, there are no public funeral or memorial plans for Boseman. There have been rumblings of a Boseman statue being erected to replace a Confederate monument in his hometown of Anderson, S.C., but no concrete plans have been revealed.

