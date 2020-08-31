Okanagan weather: 30 degree heat returns for September

Skies clear out of the area on Monday with temperatures climbing back up to around 24 C in the afternoon.
Mostly clear skies linger into the evening as the mercury slips back to low double digits before rebounding to the low 30s for the first day of September in the sun.
A few clouds slide through on Wednesday along with a cold front that will drop daytime highs back to the mid-20s before the mercury rebounds to the upper 20s on Thursday in the sun.
An upper ridge of high pressure kicks back in the heat heading into the September long weekend with afternoon highs soaring into the high 20s or low 30s through the weekend under mostly sunny skies.
