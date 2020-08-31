Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: 30 degree heat returns for September

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted August 31, 2020 2:04 pm
30 degree heat returns to the Okanagan weather forecast for the first day of September.
30 degree heat returns to the Okanagan weather forecast for the first day of September. SkyTracker Weather

Skies clear out of the area on Monday with temperatures climbing back up to around 24 C in the afternoon.

Mostly clear skies linger into the evening as the mercury slips back to low double digits before rebounding to the low 30s for the first day of September in the sun.

Partly-to-mostly sunny skies return to the Okanagan on Tuesday.
Partly-to-mostly sunny skies return to the Okanagan on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

A few clouds slide through on Wednesday along with a cold front that will drop daytime highs back to the mid-20s before the mercury rebounds to the upper 20s on Thursday in the sun.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

An upper ridge of high pressure kicks back in the heat heading into the September long weekend with afternoon highs soaring into the high 20s or low 30s through the weekend under mostly sunny skies.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SunshineWarm WeatherCloudBC weatherokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weather
Flyers
More weekly flyers